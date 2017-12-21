This DataPlugin supports reading / importing of MSC ADAMS® software stored files.
ADAMS® from MSC Software is a motion simulation software for analyzing the complex behavior of mechanical assemblies.
If you want to use the LabChart_ADI DataPlugin in a 64-bit environment, please also download the uspLabChart_ADI_x64.uri file from the Download area and double-click it. It will install to the folder of the installed 32-bit version.
|File Extension:
|*.ADICHT; *.ADIDAT
|Direction:
|Read / ---
|Last Change:
|December 19, 2017 [1.0.06921]
