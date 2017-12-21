LabChart_ADI DataPlugin

This DataPlugin supports reading / importing of MSC ADAMS® software stored files.
 
ADAMS® from MSC Software is a motion simulation software for analyzing the complex behavior of mechanical assemblies.
 

Note:
If you want to use the LabChart_ADI DataPlugin in a 64-bit environment, please also download the uspLabChart_ADI_x64.uri file from the Download area and double-click it. It will install to the folder of the installed 32-bit version.

 

File Extension: *.ADICHT; *.ADIDAT
Direction: Read / ---
Last Change: December 19, 2017 [1.0.06921]

 
 

 
 

 

