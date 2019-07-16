Kyowa_KS2 DataPlugin

This DataPlugin supports Kyowa binary files of type KS2.



The Kyowa binary files of type KS2 are written by the following Kyowa hardware:

PCD-300A/B, PCD-301B, PCD-320A/B, PCD-330B-F, PCD-331B-F, EDX-2000A/B, EDX-3000A, EDX-100A, EDS-400A, UCAM-550A

Supported Features:

CAN Data Channels

Shift-Jis character coding

DataPlugins for other Kyowa hardware:

