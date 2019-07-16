Kyowa_KS2 DataPlugin

This DataPlugin supports Kyowa binary files of type KS2.

The Kyowa binary files of type KS2 are written by the following Kyowa hardware:

PCD-300A/B, PCD-301B, PCD-320A/B, PCD-330B-F, PCD-331B-F, EDX-2000A/B, EDX-3000A, EDX-100A, EDS-400A, UCAM-550A

 

Supported Features:

  • CAN Data Channels
  • Shift-Jis character coding

 

DataPlugins for other Kyowa hardware:

Kyowa_KS1 EDX-1500A, PCD-300A, PCD-320A, DBU-120A
Kyowa_KU UCAM-60A/B, UCAM-65A/B, UCAM-70A, UCAM-20PC, UCAM-500A/B
Kyowa_RTM UCAM-60A/B, UCAM-65A/B, UCAM-70A
Kyowa_E4A ECAN-40A

 

 

Japanese DIAdem Home Page

File Extension: *.KS2
Direction: Read / ---
Last Change: September 4, 2014
Update Information: Reads HexID "46" files

 

 

 

