This DataPlugin supports Kyowa binary files of type KS2.
The Kyowa binary files of type KS2 are written by the following Kyowa hardware:
PCD-300A/B, PCD-301B, PCD-320A/B, PCD-330B-F, PCD-331B-F, EDX-2000A/B, EDX-3000A, EDX-100A, EDS-400A, UCAM-550A
Supported Features:
- CAN Data Channels
- Shift-Jis character coding
DataPlugins for other Kyowa hardware:
|Kyowa_KS1
|EDX-1500A, PCD-300A, PCD-320A, DBU-120A
|Kyowa_KU
|UCAM-60A/B, UCAM-65A/B, UCAM-70A, UCAM-20PC, UCAM-500A/B
|Kyowa_RTM
|UCAM-60A/B, UCAM-65A/B, UCAM-70A
|Kyowa_E4A
|ECAN-40A
|File Extension:
|*.KS2
|Direction:
|Read / ---
|Last Change:
|September 4, 2014
|Update Information:
|Reads HexID "46" files
|Related Links:
|Previous version of Kyowa_KS2 DataPlugin to use with DIAdem 2010 or earlier and LabVIEW 2010 or earlier.
|How to install this DataPlugin (VBScript)
|Overview DataPlugins / DataPlugins Home Page
|DIAdem Home Page