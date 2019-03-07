Enseñe Circuitos Analógicos con NI Multisim, NI ELVIS y NI myDAQ

The below image shows a circuit designed in Multisim:

Note: Skip ahead to Step 3 if you want to build the circuit first. Also, ensure that your NI ELVIS II device is connected to your computer and detected before launching Multisim if you want to compare simulated data to real data in the same sitting. Multisim checks for all connected NI devices at launch time. You have to close and reopen Multisim to detect newly connected devices.

1. Launch Multisim by navigating to Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Circuit Design Suite»Multisim.

2. Create a new NI ELVIS II or NI myDAQ design (this example uses an NI ELVIS II design) by navigating to File»New»NI ELVIS II Design.

3. Observe the schematic. The NI ELVIS II device features connectors for all terminals, so you can fully simulate the hardware instrumentation within the virtual environment.

4. Place the desired operational amplifier for the filter (this example uses a 324) by right-clicking Place component.

Select the following parameters in the Select a Component dialog box:

Database: Master Database

Group: Analog

Family: OPAMP

Component: LM324N

Click OK to select the component and return to the schematic to place the component.

5. Left-click to place the LM324 operational amplifier on the schematic. Choose A from the pop-up window to select a Type A amplifier.

6. When the Select a Component dialog box reappears, you place the next component. Next, place the 220 nF capacitors.



Select the following parameters in the Select a Component dialog box:

Database: Master Database

Group: Basic

Family: CAPACITOR

Component: 220n

7. Click OK to return to the schematic and left-click to place the capacitor on the schematic. Repeat for the second capacitor.

8. Next, place the 10 kΩ and 2 kΩ resistors.



Select the following parameters in the Select a Component dialog box:

Database: Master Database

Group: Basic

Family: RESISTOR

Component: 10k, 2k









9. Select OK to return to the schematic and left-click to place the resistors.







10. The resistor is horizontal, but it needs to be vertical. Select the resistor and press <Ctrl-R> to rotate the resistor 90 degrees.







11. Use On-page connectors to supply power to the operational amplifier in a tidy fashion rather than having to wire from the +15 V and -15 V rails of the virtual NI ELVIS II directly. Navigate to Place»Connectors»On-page connector.







12. Left-click to place the connector near the NI ELVIS II virtual terminal for DC power. The following dialog box appears. Select +15 for the first connector and -15 for the second connector.







13. Wire the On-board connectors to the DC power rails.







14. Place and wire On-board connectors for providing power to the operational amplifier above and below pins 4 and 11, respectively.





15. Complete the circuit by wiring the components together. The NI ELVIS II Function Generator is the input signal to the filter, and you provide a 2 kΩ load for the output to ground. Connect the NI ELVIS II Bode Analyzer to the circuit to observe the source voltage and the output voltage after being filtered.









The circuit is now complete. The next section explains how to perform a Bode analysis in Multisim by simulating the NI ELVIS II hardware and observing the behavior.

Note: The circuit is connected to Scope 0 and Scope 1, as well as Analog Input 0 and Analog Input 1, because the simulated NI ELVIS II device uses the oscilloscope instrument, and you connect the physical circuit to analog inputs. You can use the oscilloscope channels for the physical test, but this requires splitting a BNC cable to a Ground and Signal pair.