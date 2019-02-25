Smarter Alternative to RF and Mixed-Signal Semiconductor Test

Optimized for throughput, STS features a unified software architecture that accelerates the process of developing, debugging, and deploying test programs through intuitive interactive software, powerful test management software, and prebuilt drag-and-drop examples for common semiconductor actions. STS is ready for the test cell with support for manipulators, handlers, and wafer probers, and a standard spring pin layout that enables highly transferrable load boards and test programs. To complete the solution, NI offers engineering services, bring-up services, training, and support.
Wireless chipmakers know that time-to-market pressures and production test throughput are critical considerations when evaluating test solutions. For RF power amplifiers (PAs) and front-end modules, STS provides significant test time and throughput advantages over traditional ATE options. NI’s heavy involvement in lab applications translates to strong experience with the latest wireless standards, such as 5G NR. NI offers significant IP and cutting-edge instrumentation with industry-leading bandwidth that can help you accelerate your production test development and deployment process.
NXP chose STS to effectively grow volume shipments to meet their customers' demands beyond volumes normally seen within their RF power business. They needed to improve their overall capacity, and the multisite testing capability provided by STS allowed them to double their throughput.
3GPP Release 15 introduced a formal definition of a 5G New Radio (NR) mobile communications standard. Learn about the standard’s new features and solutions for design and test.
Semiconductor chipmakers know that the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) has led to an increase in the diversity and volume of IoT semiconductor devices with a cost-optimized price point that can be difficult to address with traditional ATE solutions. For microcontroller-based IoT devices with communication standards such as Bluetooth LE, NB-IoT, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee, STS provides a flexible production test platform that can scale up to meet expanding production volumes or scale down to meet constricting budgets.
Digital pattern instrumentation combines the functionality of pin electronics hardware for DC parametric measurements with the digital timing flexibility achieved by bursting digital patterns based on vectors with defined time sets and levels.
The STS Software Bundle provides all the software tools and hardware drivers you need to efficiently develop and deploy test programs, interactively debug, and maintain and calibrate STS.
Semiconductor chipmakers know that testing typical and corner-case devices across a diverse mixed-signal portfolio often leads to a broad range of test requirements. For mixed-signal devices, such as data converters, power management ICs, fingerprint sensors, linear devices, and MEMS devices, STS provides a flexible production test platform that can scale up to meet expanding test requirements or scale down to meet tight budgets.
IDT adopted STS to achieve the flexibility it needed to reconfigure and grow their test platforms in parallel with rising performance needs. They also built on original investments rather than throw them away as dictated by traditional ATE systems, which generally require major costly test floor retooling as generations of test systems advance.
Analog Devices used STS and the NI platform to help them keep pace with technological advancements and accelerate the delivery of high-quality products to their customers.
Services
STS Services and Support
NI offers specialized services and programs designed to meet the critical uptime needs of semiconductor test applications while helping to maximize efficiency, optimize tester performance, and achieve longevity. With every STS deployment, NI partners with you to determine the level of service that best meets your application needs and ensure long-term success.