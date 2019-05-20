Use Integrated Sensors

InsightCM helps condition monitoring professionals get ahead of unplanned downtime with five key features for remote diagnostics.
IHS Markit Technology documents Duke Energy's quest to replace 60,000 monthly data collections with remote data collection and monitoring.
NI monitoring devices range from intelligent systems that screen critical assets 24x7 to wireless vibration sensors that sample periodically.
View the cloud installation of a condition monitoring system for remote diagnostics. See live asset health data from four chilled water pumps that are part of the HVAC system at NI headquarters in Austin, Texas.
