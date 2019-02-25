Compare NI Semiconductor Test System (STS) Service Programs

You expect NI systems to help you solve some of the most challenging engineering problems; expect the same level of capability in our services. With every STS deployment, NI partners with you to determine the level of service that best meets your application needs and ensures long-term success.

To help you maximize the uptime of your deployed testers, NI offers specialized service programs are designed to meet the critical needs of semiconductor test applications while helping you increase factory efficiency and minimize maintenance. To help you quickly develop and deploy testers, NI provides a variety of options for engineering services, such as test program development, custom operator interface (OI) development, load board development, test cell integration, tester migration, and more.

  Basic Service Program Full Service Program Custom Service Program
Description Obtain peace of mind through support from STS experts to accompany your in-house maintenance operations. One year of the Basic Service Program is included with every STS. Maximize the uptime of your STS with faster turnaround times from NI when hardware fails or you need expert support. The Full Service Program is recommended for most STS applications Collaborate with NI on a customized program that may include Basic, Full, or additional entitlements to meet your specific application needs.
Obtain Basic Support
Repair Coverage     Optional
Access to Software Updates     Optional
Access to 8x5 STS Technical Support     Optional
System Bring Up     Optional
3-5 Business Day Turnaround for Replacement Hardware     Optional
Maximize Production Uptime
24-Hour Turnaround for Replacement Hardware 7 Days a Week   Optional
On-Site Maintenance and Troubleshooting   Optional
Access to 24x7 STS Technical Support Optional
On-Site Preventive Maintenance Optional
Optimize Tester Performance
Module Calibration Replacement Services Optional Optional Optional
On-Site STS Calibration Optional Optional Optional
Laboratory Module Calibration Optional
Maximize Efficiency
STS Training for Technicians and Operators     Optional
STS Training for Engineers Optional Optional Optional
NI Managed Sparing Optional
On-Site Engineering Support Optional
Achieve Longevity
Life-Cycle Consulting Services Optional

Repair Coverage

NI restores hardware functionality and includes firmware updates and factory calibration.

3-5 Business Day Turnaround for Replacement Hardware

NI stocks replacement hardware that will be shipped within 1 business day of the request when a repair is needed. Total turnaround time varies by region. Consult your sales manager for information regarding your region.

24-hour Turnaround for Replacement Hardware 7 Days a Week

NI stocks replacement hardware locally that will be delivered less than 24 hours from the time of the request. Available in select regions. Turnaround times include delivery.

Access to Software Updates

NI offers periodic releases of STS Software Bundles, which provide all the software tools and hardware drivers you need to efficiently develop, debug, and deploy test programs, and to maintain and calibrate STS.

System Bring Up

NI performs this service on-site and it is included with the purchase of every new STS configuration at every new location.

NI Managed Sparing

NI has the global infrastructure and resources to help you manage a tiered sparing model across your STS installed base. NI can provide flexible service options from a regional inventory of spares that can be shipped the same day to an on-site spares inventory that you can access in minutes.

Access to 8x5 STS Technical Support

NI global field engineers provide support during business hours by phone and through email.

Access to 24x7 STS Technical Support

NI global field engineers provide support 24 hours a day and 7 days a week by phone and through email.

On-Site Maintenance and Troubleshooting

NI global field engineers provide support at your site. Available in select regions.

On-Site Engineering Support

NI offers a variety of options for engineering services, such as test program development, custom operator interface (OI) development, load board development, test cell integration, tester migration, and more.

Module Calibration Replacement Services

Recommended with Basic Service Program.

On-Site Calibation

Recommended with Full Service Program.

Laboratory Module Calibration

Recommended with On-Site Spares.

Life-Cycle Consulting Services

NI provides a consultative engagement on the life cycle status of products, recommended updates, and planning related to sustaining engineering.

STS Training for Engineers

NI offers an STS Test Engineer Curriculum, a series of three courses, designed to quickly teach semiconductor production test engineers how to develop and debug configuration-based test programs, create custom measurements, and optimize advanced test programs for mixed-signal and RF devices using STS.

STS Training for Technicians and Operators

NI delivers training for technicians and operators as part of the initial STS delivery, but can be repeated as desired.