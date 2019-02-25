Smarter Alternative to RF and Mixed-Signal Semiconductor Test

"When NI introduced STS, it was an obvious choice. Why wouldn’t we do it? It married PXI with ATE, which is exactly what we needed . . . We were able to save $60,000 per month and achieve a full return on our investment in less than two years. We increased our test coverage and improved our quality. Furthermore, because of the longevity of the PXI platform and the stability of NI, we are confident that we are investing in a platform that will be around for many years to come." Warren Latter, Staff Test Engineer, ON Semiconductor