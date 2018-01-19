Home Shop CompactRIO What Are CompactRIO Single-Board Controllers?

What Is the CompactRIO Single-Board Controller?

The CompactRIO Single-Board Controller is a reconfigurable single-board computer (SBC) built for industrial applications that require high performance and reliability. It combines an ARM processor, the NI Linux Real-Time OS, a programmable Xilinx FPGA, and built-in peripherals.

Build Custom Embedded Systems Faster

The CompactRIO Single-Board Controller contains a powerful Zynq All-Programmable System on Chip, along with I/O and power peripherals, and a high-density connector for custom daughterboards. Paired with productive development and deployment software, the complete middleware solution shortens time to market.

Take Advantage of Approachable FPGA Programming

You can use the LabVIEW FPGA Module to program the FPGA of any CompactRIO Controller. The module provides a graphical alternative to HDL that simplifies I/O interfacing and data communication and eliminates the need to define complex timing constraints and place and route settings.

Use an Open Linux Real-Time OS

You can build applications on NI Linux Real-Time, which combines openness with determinism. With this flexibility, you can program in various languages or extend capabilities with third-party packages. Also achieve tighter timing for control loops or operations with a validated deterministic OS.

Focus on Your Core Expertise

With the CompactRIO Single-Board Controller, you can focus on your core IP by outsourcing low-level engineering tasks associated with complex board design. Several business considerations like cost, time to market, and opportunity cost factor into the decision to use a rugged, customizable commercial off-the-shelf solution.

Featured Content

Ventura Aerospace delivered a cost-effective and reliable fire suppression control system for FedEx Express freighter aircraft based on CompactRIO.

Embedded Specialty Partners provide solutions and consulting for embedded projects. Services range from software consulting to carrier board design to turnkey solutions.

You can try the CompactRIO platform with this evaluation kit, which uses the same reconfigurable I/O (RIO) architecture across packaged controllers, single-board controllers, and System on Modules (SOMs).

Webcast

Introduction to the LabVIEW FPGA Module

Discover the benefits of FPGA-based hardware and how LabVIEW is uniquely suited for FPGA programming due to the dataflow paradigm and inherent parallelism.

