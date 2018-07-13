NI Expertise Overview

Power Quality Analysis
Voltage sags and swells, interruptions, harmonics, and high-frequency noise are issues associated with grid applications. Troubleshooting these problems requires instruments that can take accurate measurements and analysis of power quality.
The LabVIEW graphical development environment leads the way for developers of custom power quality analysis systems. LabVIEW helps developers create these solutions faster, with more adaptability and scalability built in. For a complete, ready-to-install solution, the Power Quality Analyzer features LabVIEW and the high-performance CompactRIO control system for monitoring power quality in a host of rugged environments.
Nucor used NI hardware and software to develop plant automation solutions to accurately measure the amount of energy required to recycle steel and improve facility safety.
Power quality measurement devices built on NI technology offer the quality and flexibility needed to help quantify power quality problems that would otherwise be difficult to detect.
It is difficult to know how much energy you are generating, using, or saving if you cannot measure electrical power. Learn power monitoring basics, including required hardware measurements and software analysis functions.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 950 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.