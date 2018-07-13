NI Expertise Overview

Component and Subassembly V&V
As components and subassemblies become more complex, requirements for verification and validation and durability testing change rapidly. Testers must handle electrical and physical measurements, industrial communications, actuation, and device under test (DUT) control.
Rigorous testing is critical for components and subassemblies used to build aircraft, space, and defense systems. You must characterize and test the durability of the DUT to ensure it meets specifications across all operating conditions. As these devices become more complex, you need more sophisticated testers to ensure they function as intended with all product systems, in the field, over the service life of the product. And as components and subsystems evolve over the course of a program, it can force disruptive, expensive, and unexpected tester retrofit and redesign to meet new requirements. NI offers a flexible approach to building test systems with a broad mix of I/O and an open platform for integrating third-party systems and communications protocols. With NI equipment, you can be confident that your tester can evolve along with new designs and test requirements.
Using NI, Argenta engineers added elevated temp testing into the standard test procedure for FMUs and made changes to test other aerospace devices with minimal effort.
This guide helps you choose the right sensor, DAQ hardware, computer bus, driver software, application software, data management, analysis, and reporting tools.
LabVIEW NXG helps you visualize data to quickly make decisions. With seamless hardware integration and approachable programming, LabVIEW NXG simplifies building testers.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 950 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from LMI, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a worldwide basis.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.