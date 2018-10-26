From 09:00 AM Friday, October 26th - 02:30 PM CDT Saturday, October 27th, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 09:00 AM Friday, October 26th - 02:30 PM CDT Saturday, October 27th, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Electronics
Engineers must get electronic devices to market faster while reducing the total cost of validation and production test.
With a platform built for customization, you can combine the latest technology and your domain expertise to create cost-effective, scalable test systems.
NI electronics solutions are optimized for speed by featuring tight hardware and software integration that decreases your time to market.
NI offers a breadth of instrumentation that performs accurate, reliable measurements from 7 ½ digit DC to 40 GHz RF.
Ensure you consider every element that goes into your test system with guides that help you at each step, from choosing the hardware and programming language to assembling your rack.
Using NI software and hardware, Panasonic created an integrated test system that achieves quality test results while reducing test development time and environmental impact.
Microsoft developed a versatile validation and end-of-line production test system for the Xbox and Xbox 360 controllers using LabVIEW and PXI modular instrumentation.