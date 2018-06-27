NI Expertise Overview

Radar, Electronic Warfare, and Signals Intelligence
Modern radar, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems capture, process, and record wide signal bandwidths at a broad range of frequencies. NI provides software and instrumentation to adapt these systems to new signal types and threats.
Radio signals are evolving to higher and wider frequency bands. This creates challenges for aerospace and defense programs that need to send and receive clear signals. The measurement tools used to analyze the frequency components of signals—and identify what distinguishes the quality of some components from others—must keep pace. NI offers tools for algorithm development, real-time spectrum monitoring, hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) test, and functional test of radar, electronic warfare, and SIGINT systems. NI’s software defined radio and FPGA-enabled instrumentation provide superior speed for monitoring wireless environments including interference signals, illegal transmitters, and surveillance for algorithm development and spectrum monitoring applications. You can quickly test signal strength and effectiveness with better throughput and more flexibility using RF HIL test systems and ATE built with NI PXI instrumentation.
The PXI platform offers the instrumentation and data streaming rates necessary to perform record and playback testing over hours of environmental data.
You can use NI's software defined radio and PXI instrumentation to perform real-time spectrum analysis to capture infrequent and dynamic signals.
Captronic used NI PXI modular instruments, along with the LabVIEW FPGA Module, to create a customized, scalable solution to test the entire range of radar function.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 950 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.