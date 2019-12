Industrial Controller Device Drivers

NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers software provides support for customers using NI Industrial Controllers.

NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers is driver software for configuring and programming Industrial Controllers. You can also use it to control the digital I/O of Industrial Controllers. You must install this driver in addition to LabVIEW, the LabVIEW Real-Time Module, or NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection to begin programming an Industrial Controller.