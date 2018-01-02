ni.com Improvements

Based on customer feedback, we’re taking a new approach with ni.com. We are striving to provide a more efficient and enjoyable user experience starting with our hardware products. The new ni.com features a simplified Shop section making it easier for you to find the right hardware for your application. In addition, it now features clearer product names and categories to help you confidently choose the best product or platform. This mixed with our new modern design and simplified header and footer are the beginnings of the changes you will see to ni.com.