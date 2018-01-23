Home Shop Software Programming Environments for Electronic Test and Instrumentation

Programming Environments for Electronic Test and Instrumentation

Programming environments provide integrated development software for electronic test and instrumentation applications. Programming environments are part of the NI software portfolio.

LabVIEW is systems engineering software for applications that require test, measurement, and control with rapid access to hardware and data insights.

 

Feature Highlights:

 

  • Programming language: G and integration with text-based source code (C/C++, Python, and more)
  • Editor features: Hardware integration and discovery, drag-and-drop UI, data analysis, deployment, interactive debugging, timing constructs, and inherent parallelism

LabWindows/CVI is an ANSI C software development environment with a comprehensive set of programming tools for creating test and measurement applications.

 

Feature Highlights:

 

  • Programming language: ANSI C
  • Editor features: Hardware integration, drag-and-drop UI, data analysis, deployment, debugging capabilities, and automated code generation

Measurement Studio is an extension of the Microsoft Visual Studio that provides .NET tools for creating test and measurement applications.

 

Feature Highlights:

 

  • Programming language: Visual C#, Visual Basic .NET
  • Editor features: Hardware integration, Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF), Windows Forms, ASP.NET UI controls, data analysis, and deployment

The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.