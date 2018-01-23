Programming Environments for Electronic Test and Instrumentation
Programming environments provide integrated development software for electronic test and instrumentation applications. Programming environments are part of the NI software portfolio.
LabVIEW is systems engineering software for applications that require test, measurement, and control with rapid access to hardware and data insights.
Feature Highlights:
LabWindows/CVI is an ANSI C software development environment with a comprehensive set of programming tools for creating test and measurement applications.
Feature Highlights:
Measurement Studio is an extension of the Microsoft Visual Studio that provides .NET tools for creating test and measurement applications.
Feature Highlights:
The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.