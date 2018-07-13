National Instruments Corporation Privacy Statement

Effective Date: November 15, 2017
This privacy statement applies to www.ni.com (including its subdomains) owned and operated by National Instruments Corporation including all controlled subsidiaries. Where National Instruments Corporation is mentioned hereafter, it shall include its controlled subsidiaries. This privacy statement describes how National Instruments Corporation collects, uses, shares and secures the personal information you provide on our website: www.ni.com (including its subdomains). It also describes the choices available to you regarding our use of your personal information and how you can access and update this information.
Your right to privacy is a priority to us at National Instruments Corporation (“NI”). Therefore, this privacy statement is a corporate-wide guideline and is not limited to our online business. We do not sell your information to outside organizations. Our goal in gathering information is to consistently improve our relationship with you, our customer.
We use the following guidelines to protect the information we collect during your visit to our website, www.ni.com; over the telephone emails or other electronic transmission, at trade shows; or through other interactions that reference this privacy statement. Because these guidelines affect you, please read them carefully and contact us if you have any questions or concerns. Additionally, NI has other programs that relate to your privacy concerns, available for review, along with this privacy statement, at http://www.ni.com/legal/privacy/unitedstates/us/ .
Any information you provide to activate a software license will only be used by NI or its subsidiaries1 to manage the software to ensure compliance with the applicable license and to communicate with you about product recalls, service contract entitlements, and other matters essential to the software or related services. Other than as described in this privacy statement, it will not be shared with any other third parties. If you are within the European Union (the "EU"), you should note that this information is transferred from the EU to the United States. Providing this information is required for your use of the licensed software. Accordingly, by providing this information, you are consenting to its transfer outside of the EU for the limited purpose set forth above.
If you choose to register your software, submit NI Volume License Manager activity logs with user information, or if you permit use of your information for the purposes of periodic contact by mail, telephone, or email on topics such as relevant product updates and technical or training events in your area, your information may be used as described in the remainder of this privacy statement.
1 National Instruments Corporation, 11500 N. Mopac Expressway, Austin, TX, 78759, U.S.A.; for privacy related concerns, please contact our Privacy Officer at (512) 683-0100, privacy@ni.com, or NI’s subsidiary from which you purchased your software (for contact details, please see applicable order documentation)
As is true of most websites, we gather certain information automatically. This information may include Internet protocol (IP) addresses, browser type, Internet service provider (ISP), referring/exit pages, the files viewed on our site (e.g., HTML pages, graphics, etc.), operating system, date/time stamp, and/or clickstream data to analyze trends in the aggregate and administer the site.
We use third-party web analytics companies (“Analytics Providers”) to collect information that will help us improve our site. We may use third-party advertising companies (“Advertising Companies”) to help tailor site content to users or to serve ads on NI’s behalf. If you wish to not have this information used for the purpose of serving you targeted ads, you may opt-out by visiting http://preferences-mgr.truste.com (or if located in the European Union click http://www.youronlinechoices.eu/). Please note this does not opt you out of being served advertising. You will continue to receive generic ads.
NI and its partners use cookies or similar technologies to analyze trends, administer the website, track users’ movements around the website, and to gather demographic information about our user base as a whole. You can control the use of cookies at the individual browser level, but if you choose to disable cookies, it may limit your use of certain features or functions on our website or service.
For some areas of our site and throughother interactions with NI, we ask you to provide additional personal information that helps us enhance your site visit, assists you with technical support issues, permits post-visit follow-up and to communicate with you about order processing, product recalls or returns, service contract entitlements, and other matters essential to the software or related services. You provide this information to us only once, by creating an “www.ni.com” profile. This information might include your name, email address, company information, job title, mailing address, application information, product preferences, or contact preferences. Learn more details about your www.ni.com profile and its benefits at http://www.ni.com/profile.
We may receive information about you from other sources, including publicly available databases or third parties from whom we have purchased data, and combine this data with information we already have about you. This helps us to update, expand and analyze our records, identify new customers, and provide products and services that may be of interest to you. If you provide us personal information about others, or if others give us your information, we will only use that information for the specific reason for which it was provided to us.
Examples of the types of personal information that may be obtained from public sources or purchased from third parties and combined with information we already have about you, may include:
We use the information we receive from you to tailor your experience on our website and provide you with the specific information or services you are seeking. This information remains confidential. With the information you volunteer, we can process your purchases, confirm your orders, customize the page content and language, notify you of updates to our site and products, ask you to participate in market surveys, and provide you with specific product and local event information. We add any information you provide to our customer database. Information added to our customer database is aggregated with other such information previously collected. Without your prior consent, you will not receive periodic mailings, emails, or telephone calls from us about new products and services, discounts, special promotions, or upcoming technical or training events.
You can opt out at any time to the use of your personal information for direct marketing purposes via email, fax, telephone, or mail. To change or update your personal information on www.ni.com, visit www.ni.com/profile. To remove yourself from our www.ni.com customer database, or remove yourself from certain provisions of this privacy statement, visit privacy@ni.com. To customize the communications you receive, visit the communication preferences area of your profile at http://www.ni.com/myni. Alternatively, you can also send an email, fax, or letter with your request. See “How can I contact National Instruments Corporation” for contact information. We will respond to your request to access within 30 days. If you do not have a www.ni.com profile or user account and would like to create one, visit http://www.ni.com/profile to learn more.
Upon request, NI will provide you with information about whether we hold any of your personal information. You may access, correct, or request deletion of your personal information by logging in to your account or contacting us at privacy@ni.com. We will respond to your request within a reasonable timeframe.
If you have any difficulty updating your communication preferences on www.ni.com, email privacy@ni.com. We promptly record any request for changes to your communication preferences in our internal customer databases; please allow 10 business days for these changes to take effect.
We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you support or services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
By accepting cookies, we do not gain access to your computer or any personal information about you, other than the data you chose to share with us. We do not store any personal information in the cookies we place on your computer. This practice is strictly enforced. To learn more about cookies, how we use them on www.ni.com, and how you can view or delete them, refer to our Cookies Help page at http://www.ni.com/help/cookies.htm. If you reject cookies, you may still use our site, but your ability to use some areas of our site will be limited.
Cookies are also set by our service providers. For more information, see the section titled "What information does NI gather online.”
We have invested time and resources to ensure that our online and internal security procedures help safeguard your information. When you see either a solid key icon or a locked padlock icon at the lower portion of your browser window, your connection with our site is secured through Secure Sockets Layer (SSL). If you do not see one of these icons, please contact NI to complete your transaction over the phone.
Learn more about our www.ni.com and Online Store security measures at https://sine.ni.com/apps/utf8/nilp.display_page?p_name=NIOS_POPUP_SECURITY. We use industry-standard encryption technologies, such as SSL, when transferring and receiving your personal information on our site.
Credit card information is only used for processing payment and is not used for other purposes. If you do not feel comfortable submitting your payment information online, we do offer a print and fax purchasing option by which you can print the contents of your shopping cart and fax your order to us. More information is available at https://sine.ni.com/apps/utf8/nilp.display_page?p_name=NIOS_POPUP_PF. You also can contact us to place your order via phone, fax, or email.Learn more about security measures used for our NI Hosted Service products at http://users.niwsc.com/help.
The security of your personal information is important to us. We follow generally accepted standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
In certain situations, NI may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.
To keep your information confidential, NI does not release your personal information, except as we describe below or as required by law such as to comply with a subpoena or other legal process, when we believe in good faith that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights, protect your safety or the safety of others, investigate fraud, or respond to a government request. We only use the personal information we collect to support and develop your relationship with NI, our affiliates, and our strategic business partners as described below. Some of these partners and affiliates may be located in other countries. By agreeing to this privacy statement and providing your personal information you agree to its use and disclosure for the limited purpose described below.
We may provide your personal information to companies that provide services to help us with our business activities such as email campaigns, employment opportunities and our forums and internal communities. These companies are authorized to use your personal information only as necessary to provide these services to us.
Because National Instruments Alliance Partner program members are specialized experts, we may ask them to contact you regarding a service or product you request. In this case, we share only the appropriate information with the Alliance Partners or other integrators. The Alliance Partner then contacts you regarding your request. More information on the Alliance Partner program is available at http://www.ni.com/alliance/.
In addition, NI occasionally partners with other companies in an effort to provide the most relevant and detailed information for your measurement and automation application. On www.ni.com, this partnership can take place via online advisors. This partnership also could result from joint seminars, where we may conduct joint marketing activities and enter your personal information in our customer database. We only agree to third-party mailings that we think will benefit your measurement and automation application. We will not provide your personal information to these third parties for marketing activities without your prior consent. At any time, you can request not to be contacted for marketing activities by managing your communication preferences within your www.ni.com profile or emailing privacy@ni.com.
NI reserves the right to release any information about you to protect our systems or business. Also, we can release personal information when we reasonably believe you to be in violation of our website Terms of Use or other published guidelines, or reasonably believe you to have initiated or participated in any illegal activity. We can release this information without a subpoena, warrant, or other court order, or in response to court and governmental orders, civil subpoenas, discovery requests, and other legal requirements. We can release this information when we believe in good faith that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights, protect your safety or the safety of others, investigate fraud, or respond to a government request. If NI is involved in a merger, acquisition, or sale of all or a portion of its assets, you will be notified via email and/or a prominent notice on our site of any change in ownership or uses of your personal information, as well as any choices you may have regarding your personal information.
NI and its parent/subsidiary company(ies) located in the United States participate in and have certified their compliance with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework. NI is committed to subjecting all personal data received from European Union (EU) member countries, in reliance on the Privacy Shield Framework, to the Framework’s applicable Principles. To learn more about the Privacy Shield Framework, visit the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Privacy Shield List. [https://www.privacyshield.gov/list]
NI is responsible for the processing of personal data it receives, under the Privacy Shield Framework, and subsequently transfers to a third party acting as an agent on its behalf. NI complies with the Privacy Shield Principles for all onward transfers of personal data from the EU, including the onward transfer liability provisions.
With respect to personal data received or transferred pursuant to the Privacy Shield Framework, NI is subject to the regulatory enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Transportation. In certain situations, NI may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.
If you have an unresolved privacy or data use concern that we have not addressed satisfactorily, please contact our U.S.-based third party dispute resolution provider (free of charge) at https://feedback-form.truste.com/watchdog/request.
Under certain conditions, more fully described on the Privacy Shield website [https://www.privacyshield.gov/article?id=How-to-Submit-a-Complaint], you may invoke binding arbitration when other dispute resolution procedures have been exhausted.
If you are located within the European Union, you should note that your personal information (i.e. name, title and department, company name and address, business telephone number and email address, and private address) will be stored at or transferred to National Instruments Corporation (“NIC”), located at 11500 North Mopac Expressway, Austin, Texas, 78759, United States, for the purposes of contract management, accounting and data support, business assessment, and direct marketing. Please note that the United States is deemed by the European Union (“EU”) to have inadequate data protection legislation. We have made additional efforts to add adequate protection to our customers located in the EU. NI affiliated companies located in the EU have entered into intercompany agreements with NIC to incorporate the standard contractual clauses adopted and recommended by the European Commission to ensure adequate safeguards for data transfers to the U.S.A. By agreeing to this Privacy Statement you consent to the transfer and use of your data in accordance with the above.
Our site includes Social Media Features, such as the Facebook and LinkedIn buttons. These Features may collect your IP address, which page you are visiting on our site, and may set a cookie to enable the Feature to function properly. Social Media Features are either hosted by a third party or hosted directly on our site. Your interactions with these Features are governed by the privacy statement of the company providing it.
You can import contacts from your Outlook, Gmail, Palm and LinkedIn or other email account address book and by uploading a CSV file to invite them to become members of our site. We collect the username and password for the email account you wish to import your contacts from and will only use it for that purpose.
We will list you in our publicly accessible member directory. If you wish to request removal of your information from our directory, you can contact us at privacy@ni.com.
The profile or user account that you create on our site will be publicly accessible unless otherwise indicated. You may change the privacy settings of your profile through your account settings. If you would like to deactivate or delete your profile, or if you do not authorize the profile created, please contact us at privacy@ni.com.
We display personal testimonials of satisfied customers on our site in addition to other endorsements. With your consent we may post your testimonial along with your name. If you wish to update or delete your testimonial, you can contact us at privacy@ni.com.
If you wish to subscribe to our newsletter(s), we will use your email address to send the newsletter to you. Out of respect for your privacy, you may choose to stop receiving our newsletter or marketing emails by following the unsubscribe instructions included in these mails and/or by accessing the email preferences in your account settings page or you can contact us at privacy@ni.com.
If you choose to invite a friend to join our community forums, we will ask you for your friend’s email address. We will automatically send your friend a one-time email inviting him or her to visit the site. National Instruments Corporation stores this information for the sole purpose of sending one-time email.
Your friend may contact us at privacy@ni.com to request that we remove this information from our database.
Please remember that any information (including personal information) that you disclose in public areas of our website, such as the Alliance Partner program, NI Discussion Forums, chat rooms, forums, message boards, or other public forums such as trade shows or conventions, becomes public information that others may collect, circulate, and use. By using an alias in these public areas, you do not reveal any personal information. Any text you include in a message is public. Because NI cannot and does not control the acts of others, you should exercise caution when deciding to disclose information about yourself or others in public forums such as these. To request removal of your personal information from our blog or community forum, contact us at webmaster@ni.com. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your personal information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to do so and why.
Third parties control the content of all third-party websites that are linked to our website, and are provided as a benefit to you. If you submit personal information to any of those sites, your information is governed by their privacy statements. We encourage you to carefully read the privacy statement of any site you visit. NI uses certain application service providers (ASPs) to provide specific services to enhance your online experience. ASPs do not sell or distribute your personal information. They are bound by this Privacy Statement. If you are interested in learning which ASPs NI uses and for what services, please email privacy@ni.com.
We may update this privacy statement to reflect changes to our information practices. If we make any material changes, we will notify you by email (sent to the e-mail address specified in your account) or by means of a notice on this site prior to the change becoming effective. We encourage you to periodically review this page for the latest information on our privacy practices.
If you have any questions about this Privacy Statement, the practices of our website, or your dealings with NI, contact:
NI Privacy Officer
National Instruments Corporation
11500 North Mopac Expressway
Austin, TX 78759-3504
Tel: (512) 683-0100
Email: privacy@ni.com