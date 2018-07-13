National Instruments Corporation Privacy Statement

You can opt out at any time to the use of your personal information for direct marketing purposes via email, fax, telephone, or mail. To change or update your personal information on www.ni.com, visit www.ni.com/profile. To remove yourself from our www.ni.com customer database, or remove yourself from certain provisions of this privacy statement, visit privacy@ni.com. To customize the communications you receive, visit the communication preferences area of your profile at http://www.ni.com/myni. Alternatively, you can also send an email, fax, or letter with your request. See “How can I contact National Instruments Corporation” for contact information. We will respond to your request to access within 30 days. If you do not have a www.ni.com profile or user account and would like to create one, visit http://www.ni.com/profile to learn more.

Upon request, NI will provide you with information about whether we hold any of your personal information. You may access, correct, or request deletion of your personal information by logging in to your account or contacting us at privacy@ni.com. We will respond to your request within a reasonable timeframe.

If you have any difficulty updating your communication preferences on www.ni.com, email privacy@ni.com. We promptly record any request for changes to your communication preferences in our internal customer databases; please allow 10 business days for these changes to take effect.

We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you support or services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.