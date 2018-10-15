1. Use Remote Sense to Offset the Effects of Lead Resistance

Calibration is necessary for your instrument to achieve its warranted specifications. Many are familiar with external calibration where your device is sent to a metrology lab to correct for drift over time, but another form of calibration called self-calibration is just as important and helps the instrument perform consistently as the device temperature changes. Simple changes in the room temperature of your lab or testing your device over its operating temperature range can have major effects on your measurements. Self-calibration ensures your measurements are accurate every time.