NI Expertise Overview

Data Management and Analysis
NI provides data management software that ranges from individual clients all the way to server products to help you intelligently standardize, analyze, and report on large amounts of data.
NI is uniquely positioned to satisfy the automotive industry's data management needs with several automotive-specific applications. As one of the cofounders of ASAM and an active member of the ASAM ODS working group, NI helps to define the standard for storing and analyzing data in the automotive industry. Some of the core technologies used is from the DataFinder Server Edition, which securely defines access to data based on user permissions and has a process of standardizing metadata consistently regardless of source. This ensures consistency in the process of performing analysis such as that required for crash analysis. The DIAdem Crash Analysis Toolkit is a standard among trusted five-star crash testers.
Jaguar Land Rover implemented a comprehensive data management solution to manage and analyze up to 500 GB of time-series data per day, generated by over 200 data loggers collecting data.
This series of white papers teaches the basics of ASAM ODS and how to use the standard in DIAdem and DataFinder Server Edition.
Autoliv used DIAdem to reduce crash test data-processing time from several hours to half an hour, providing results within a short time after running the tests.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 950 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.