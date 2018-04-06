What Is CompactRIO?

CompactRIO Systems
CompactRIO systems provide high-performance processing capabilities, sensor-specific conditioned I/O, and a closely integrated software toolchain that make them ideal for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), monitoring, and control applications.
In a CompactRIO system, a controller with a processor and user-programmable FPGA is populated with one or more conditioned I/O modules from NI or third-party vendors. These modules provide direct sensor connectivity and specialty functions. CompactRIO is available in both a rugged industrial form factor and board-level design.
CompactRIO COMPONENTS
Combines customizable software with powerful processing and I/O for any measurement, control, or monitoring application.
Combines a processor, a programmable FPGA, memory, and I/O in a small form factor for custom embedded design.
Connects to many sensors and buses and support measurements such as temperature, voltage, resistance, audio frequency, and more.
Includes a portfolio of highly interoperable software products to meet your needs from interactive exploration to custom engineering design.
Overcome the traditional challenges of programming heterogeneous architectures with NI Linux Real-Time, the LabVIEW FPGA Module, and the NI-DAQmx driver. With this combination, you can develop your system faster by programming both the processor and user-programmable FPGA with a single, intuitive software toolchain. Focus on solving problems, not low-level programming tasks, with integrated user-friendly software that reduces risk, enhances productivity, and eliminates the need to create and maintain I/O drivers, OSs, and other middleware.
The superior analog design quality of NI measurement products and proprietary technology, such as the STC3 timing chip and FPGA drivers, delivers the accuracy you need to trust your data. CompactRIO provides a modular, signal-conditioned architecture that gives you direct sensor connectivity, no matter your application requirements. Some CompactRIO Controllers also support Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), an update to standard Ethernet. With TSN, you can simplify your system setup by precisely synchronizing devices over the network. TSN also enables traffic scheduling on the network for the deterministic, low-latency transfer of time-sensitive data.
CompactRIO is provided in packaged and board-level form factors to meet the needs of your application from prototyping to large-scale deployment. CompactRIO Controllers are built according to stringent design practices and undergo extensive testing and validation to ensure reliable operation in harsh industrial environments.
Harness the openness of the NI Linux Real-Time OS through thousands of open-source applications, IP, and examples, while collaborating with an active community of users and developers. Also, boost security and reliability with native support for Security-Enhanced Linux, which delivers mandatory access control through custom policy creation.
Equipping your “things” with connected and synchronized measurement and control technologies unlocks insights that can increase uptime, boost performance, and drive innovation all while reducing operational costs.
In this case study from IHS Markit, learn how Duke Energy deployed 30,000 sensors using more than 2,000 CompactRIO systems to improve reliability with automated asset monitoring and lower operating costs.
FireFly used the power of the LabVIEW reconfigurable I/O (RIO) architecture to develop a “smart” turf harvester that increases harvesting speed 20 percent and reduces diesel fuel consumption 50 percent.
Learn how to connect sensors to instrumentation, implement proper signal conditioning, and reduce potential sources of error in your system.
Explore recommended architectures and development practices for programming a CompactRIO Controller.
