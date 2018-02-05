Big Analog Data™ Solutions
Explore the tools and systems available to capture, save, search, and use more of your Big Analog Data findings to go from sensor to decision, no matter where the decision needs to takes place.
Data Management Solutions
Big Analog Data Solutions for Data-Driven Decisions
NI introduced the Big Analog Data concept in 2012 but for nearly 20 years has been helping businesses better manage their data. Big Analog Data solutions include big data for engineers and scientists that’s measured from analog phenomena like light and motion. Extracting accurate and meaningful insights from such large amounts of data brings new challenges to data analysis, search, integration, reporting, and system maintenance that must be overcome to keep pace with the exponential growth of data.
You can reduce the number and cost of tests required to make precise data-driven decisions by gathering more insight with automatic data collection, indexing, and analysis.
Get to market faster with NI’s proven solutions that take advantage of easy-to-configure and scalable software as well as tight software/hardware integration.
Whether through nanosecond analytics at the edge or intelligent analysis applied to your data, every data point is collected and analyzed.
You get the ultimate level of traceability by knowing exactly where your data came from, how it was processed, and how it was used.
Jaguar Land Rover implemented a comprehensive data management solution to manage and analyze up to 500 GB of time-series data per day, generated by over 200 data loggers continuously collecting data. This is an increase in the amount of data analyzed from around 10 percent to over 95 percent.
Best-in-class measurement and analytics solutions must have two fundamental capabilities, edge analytics plus smart enterprise management and analytics.
Intelligent systems create and rely on data, but the ever-increasing quantity of data exacerbates the Big Analog Data challenge. Discover how machine learning addresses the problem head-on, so engineers can focus on finding and solving the next grand challenge.