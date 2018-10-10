Excellent RF Measurement Performance

A combination of low phase noise and noise floor, excellent dynamic range, and high second- and third-order intercepts makes an NI VSA well suited for a broad range of applications including adjacent channel leakage ratio (ACLR) measurements and spurs and harmonics measurements.
With up to 765 MHz of instantaneous RF bandwidth, an NI VSA offers the ability to measure extremely wide bandwidths in a single acquisition. This is useful for many applications including testing wireless standards, such as LTE-A Pro, and digital predistoriton and radar pulse measurements.
NI-RFmx provides a highly optimized and intuitive API that offers both ease of use and advanced measurement configuration. With NI-RFmx, an NI VSA can perform tasks such as measurements on digital and analog modulated signals and RF spectral measurements including channel power, adjacent channel power, and harmonics.
Acquired Data Solutions, Inc. built a compact spectrum monitoring system for multiple satellite transponders using VSAs and high-speed recording disks.
You can develop a high-precision amplitude/phase noise measurement system based on two VSAs and LabVIEW.
These techniques can help you improve your instrument’s ability to measure intermodulation distortion, third-order intercept, and ACPR.
Noise Figure Measurement With the NI PXI VSA
Learn about the fundamentals of noise and noise figure measurements, including the Y-factor technique and methods to calculate measurement uncertainty with an NI VSA and LabVIEW.
