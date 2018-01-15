Optimized for Machine Vision

The NI Industrial Controller provides the highest performance for your vision application with the latest Intel Core processors and Xilinx Kintex-7 FPGAs for real-time image processing. And with open camera connectivity you can use your choice of camera vendor for your application.
The Industrial Controller's onboard FPGA is ideal for image and signal coprocessing. This technology is particularly useful in applications that require low latency between an image or signal's acquisition and processed result.
The Industrial Controller suits a wide range of industrial and machine vision applications with support for both the hardware-timed IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN).
You can build large-scale distributed measurement systems without the need for a complex wiring or synchronization scheme.
Discover, in this webcast, the benefits of FPGA-based hardware and how a dataflow paradigm and inherent parallelism make LabVIEW uniquely suited for FPGA programming.
Gain insight into the challenges machine builders face today and see proven methods and solutions that help innovative machine builders get ahead of the competition.
Smart machines are a necessity with the Internet of Things. However, the increasing complexity in creating or upgrading these machines makes completing designs on time challenging.
