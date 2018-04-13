Acquire Mixed Measurements

A CompactDAQ Chassis can acquire synchronized measurements from over 60 measurement-specific modules to directly connect to your sensor or signal. With multiple timing engines, you can run separate hardware-timed I/O tasks at different rates in the same system.
You can deploy closer to your measurement and reduce the length of noise-prone sensor wires thanks to the CompactDAQ Chassis’ rugged form factor with an extended operating temperature range of -40 °C to 70 °C, 50 g shock, and 5 g vibration ratings.
You can accurately synchronize over long distances and minimize cabling costs with Time Sensitive Networking (TSN)–enabled chassis that simplify distributed measurements with time synchronization over Ethernet. Easily expand your system with the integrated network switch for simple daisy chaining.
LabVIEW simplifies automation and customization with seamless hardware integration, approachable programming, and built-in analysis algorithms. Use LabVIEW with a CompactDAQ Chassis to visualize and analyze real-world signals to make data-driven decisions.
Learn best practices for using TSN to build synchronized, distributed systems.
Explore considerations for choosing hardware that can withstand extreme temperature, high shock and vibration, and other hazardous conditions.
CompactDAQ is flexible, so you can meet evolving project requirements like adding new I/O without adding unnecessary cost or complexity.
System Build Guide
CompactDAQ
Successfully build and deploy a CompactDAQ system with these key components and considerations, including out-of-box setup, wiring, synchronization, and mounting.
