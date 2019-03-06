Why Choose NI Wireless?

The NI Wireless Advantage

Wireless measurement and monitoring systems provide an opportunity to reduce installation and system costs, increase flexibility, simplify system deployments, and address a new set of applications that were previously challenging or impossible with a wired approach. For more than 20 years, National Instruments has continuously improved the throughput, accuracy, and performance of measurement hardware and software based on PCI, PCI Express, PXI, PXI Express, USB, and Ethernet. Now, that expertise is delivering several industry-leading technologies to create accurate, reliable wireless measurement systems.

Read more

Additional Resources

Discover how wireless technology has evolved for measurement applications and learn key considerations for designing wireless remote monitoring applications.

Selecting the Right Wireless Technology

Understanding technology capabilities and application requirements is important when selecting a wireless technology for your application. Before selecting wireless, you first need to ensure the bandwidth available with wireless meets your application requirements.