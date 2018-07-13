NI Expertise Overview

End-of-Line Test
End-of-line tests are critical to ensure passenger safety in the era of smarter vehicles. A flexible test solution is needed to ensure extensive test coverage and high test throughput with a low total cost of ownership.
Smart vehicles are creating an inflection point in automated test as once disparate technologies continue to converge, and test organizations need to ensure the quality of these vehicles at increasingly lower costs. To test their smart vehicles, organizations are transitioning from the status quo of rack-and-stack box instruments and closed-architecture automated test equipment (ATE) systems to smarter test systems that scale with escalating requirements to continually shorten time to market and drive down cost. Built on the open platform of modular hardware and flexible software, NI’s approach to automated test empowers organizations to build smarter automotive end-of-line test systems for ECU, V2X, ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment, wireless networks, and body electronics.
To test smart devices, organizations are transitioning away from rack-and-stack box instruments to a platform-based approach.
From the initial rollout of 5G technologies to the accelerating race to vehicle autonomy, organizations need smarter test strategies to stay ahead of the competition.
Continental uses the NI platform to build a custom end-of-line test system that meets their immediate test needs and can grow for future applications.
