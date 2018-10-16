Home Innovations Wireless 5G NR for Wireless Communications

5G New Radio (NR), with new bands, wider bandwidth, and new beamforming technology, presents significant design and test challenges that require powerful tools to accelerate innovation.

The Future of Wireless Communication

The next-generation communications network is about more than fast data rates and greater capacity. It's about the seamless, real-time interaction between humans and billions of intelligent devices. 5G wireless technology promises a rich, reliable, and hyperconnected world. But from new bands to wider bandwidth and new beamforming technology, 5G New Radio (NR) presents significant design, prototype, and test challenges. Gain a comprehensive look at the technology researchers use to accelerate prototyping and design with examples from around the world.

The mmWave Transceiver System is a mmWave software defined radio (SDR) with radio heads that cover the 27.5–29.5 GHz and 71–76 GHz frequency band, enabling channel sounding and real-time two-way MIMO.

Device-to-device (D2D) communication enables new device-centric communication that doesn't require the next generation of vehicles to interact with the network infrastructure.

3GPP Release 15 introduced a formal definition of a 5G NR mobile communications standard. Learn about the standard’s new features and solutions for design and test.

