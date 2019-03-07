Mining and Managing Data using DIAdem

Each version of DIAdem software installs with DataFinder technology in the form of My DataFinder, which constantly monitors and systematically accesses files in your defined search areas. Using DataPlugins to access different file formats, each data file's metadata is automatically indexed, making it searchable in DIAdem. Configured to update periodically so new data files are searchable, My DataFinder immediately recognizes changes to already indexed data. The My DataFinder has two search interfaces - simple and advanced. Using the simple search, you enter search strings as you do for Internet search tools such as Google or Yahoo. Using the advanced search, you parameterize searches based on the data files' descriptive attributes. Both searches return a list of files, groups, or channels that match your query. You can refine your searches or load the data and start analyzing and reporting it in DIAdem. Read this white paper to learn more about DataFinder technology.