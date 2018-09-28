Aerospace and Defense
Test is a critical business function that ensures the quality and reliability of your mission-critical assets. For decades, NI has served as a trusted advisor that can optimize your test strategies to meet increasingly demanding technical and business requirements.
Deliver test program sets on time and on budget with a customizable off-the-shelf platform based on high-performance hardware and productive software.
Proactively manage technology insertion and life-cycle management strategies to reduce the burden of maintaining legacy and obsolete equipment.
Leverage industry-leading measurement accuracy, processing performance, and timing and synchronization capabilities to solve the most advanced applications.
Explore six business-level best practices to help you manage technological and business risks through improvements in test engineering and operational support.
View this on-demand webinar series to learn how a platform-based approach can help you better adapt and respond to the test needs of complex systems.
Using the PXI platform, G Systems provided Lockheed Martin Aeronautics with a configurable, expandable system for the F-35 vehicle systems integration facility (VSIF).