Teach Power Electronics

The TI Power Electronics application Board for NI ELVIS III provides a hands-on platform for teaching power electronics and power management. Teaching resource topics include MOSFET switching, buck converters, error amplification, inverters, AC-DC converters, and transformers.
The Digilent Digital Electronics Board for NI ELVIS III provides hands-on, interactive experiments in digital logic. Students can use Multisim and online teaching resources to program the FPGA graphically to learn the fundamentals of digital electronics.
The Quanser Energy Systems Board for NI ELVIS III provides experiments for system-level concepts of power electronics and energy conversion. Teaching resource topics include converting DC power from wind, solar, and hydroelectric plants into three-phase AC power.
The Integrator Electronics Engineering Board for NI ELVIS II/II+ provides experiments in basic electronics design and analysis. Teaching resource topics include Ohms law, component analysis, and series and parallel circuit component configurations
The Integrator Operational Amplifiers Board for NI ELVIS II/II+ provides hands-on experiments in OpAmp circuit design and analysis. Teaching resource topics include various amplifier configurations, voltage to current conversion, and signal generation.
The Integrator Power Electronics Fundamentals Board for NI ELVIS II/II+ provides hands-on experiments in the analysis and control of basic power electronics circuits. Teaching resource topics include principles of voltage and current regulators, converters, and AC voltage generators.
