How Do I Host Data Visualizations in the SystemLink™ Cloud?

Take your data visualizations and operational dashboards to the cloud with an NI-hosted service.
Developing distributed applications typically requires the configuration and management of web server and database infrastructure. NI is removing this obstacle to solution delivery with the SystemLink Cloud for data visualization. It’s a hosted service in a secure, scalable cloud-computing environment. SystemLink Cloud enables development teams to use the configuration-based SystemLink Dashboard Builder and integrates with the LabVIEW NXG Web Module.