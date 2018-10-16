Wireless
Wireless technology is constantly evolving, and wireless design and test require a flexible and more cost-effective approach.
NI uses high-performance FPGAs and CPU-based processing power to deliver measurement speeds that are up to 10X faster than traditional test equipment.
You can adapt to future requirements with modular, flexible, and powerful design and test systems featuring NI hardware and software.
You can quickly prototype next-generation wireless systems, from the next 802.11 revision to 5G, using NI software defined radio systems.
The mmWave Transceiver System is a mmWave software defined radio (SDR) with radio heads that cover the 27.5–29.5 GHz and 71–76 GHz frequency band, enabling channel sounding and real-time two-way MIMO.
Device-to-device (D2D) communication enables new device-centric communication that doesn't require the next generation of vehicles to interact with the network infrastructure.
Nokia Networks is paving the way for next-generation wireless communications by working with NI to investigate mobile access in the mmWave frequency spectrum.
3GPP Release 15 introduced a formal definition of a 5G New Radio (NR) mobile communications standard. Learn 5 things about the standard’s new features and solutions.
