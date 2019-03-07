Why Choose NI Wireless?

NI wireless measurement devices provide the same quality and accuracy as traditional wired measurement systems but with increased flexibility and lower costs. With different range, throughput, and battery options, NI wireless measurement devices can solve meet a wide variety of remote application challenges where a cabled solution may be impractical or infeasible. In situations where both solutions are necessary, NI LabVIEW provides a single software platform that can seamlessly integrate both wired and wireless measurements.
Learn three ways to monitor with NI Wireless Sensor Networks
Wireless measurement and monitoring systems provide an opportunity to reduce installation and system costs, increase flexibility, simplify system deployments, and address a new set of applications that were previously challenging or impossible with a wired approach. For more than 20 years, National Instruments has continuously improved the throughput, accuracy, and performance of measurement hardware and software based on PCI, PCI Express, PXI, PXI Express, USB, and Ethernet. Now, that expertise is delivering several industry-leading technologies to create accurate, reliable wireless measurement systems.
Discover how wireless technology has evolved for measurement applications and learn key considerations for designing wireless remote monitoring applications.
Selecting the Right Wireless Technology
Understanding technology capabilities and application requirements is important when selecting a wireless technology for your application. Before selecting wireless, you first need to ensure the bandwidth available with wireless meets your application requirements.