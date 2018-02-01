Accelerate Engineering System Design

Academic Site License
The Academic Site License is the standard way for academics, researchers, and students to get access to NI software. With options to suit your needs, the Academic Site License empowers you to design systems for any engineering challenge. See what's included.
Includes the LabVIEW Professional Development System, 20+ LabVIEW add-ons, TestStand, and much more. Device drivers for both academic and industry hardware are included.
Includes the Circuit Design Suite, which contains both Multisim and Ultiboard. Device drivers for both academic and industry hardware are included.
The Academic Site License allows students to install NI software on their own computers so they can continue to develop systems outside the lab class. Assign projects, pre-lab work, tutorials, and workshops to make better use of your lab time.
Bring all your licensing maintenance and management under one roof. The Academic Site License is shipped with powerful IT management software that gives you one central location to manage, maintain, and renew.
Get access to the vast majority of NI software to build any application in any lab for one low price. NI grants software to academic institutions at a significant discount compared to normal cost.
Whether you represent a group, department, faculty, or campus, we have the right license for you. The Academic Site License has the flexibility to fit into any application in teaching, research, or student design.
The Academic Site License comes packed with more than just software. You get access to learning materials and online courses to make you successful sooner. Download software, learn about IT management tools, access training materials, and more.
LabVIEW can be used for research or to teach engineering system design to students and give them the visibility they need to make their own discoveries.
Multisim is a circuit simulation tool built for educators to teach analog, digital, and power electronics by connecting simulation to experimentation.
Lab classes require more than just hardware and software. You also need the right course materials and lab manuals that fit your curriculum. NI works with leading professors to develop ready-to-run course materials that you can leverage as either complete works, individual classes, or as a base for your own materials.