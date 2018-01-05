Debug With VirtualBench

Debug a device using VirtualBench, a tool that combines an oscilloscope, a logic analyzer, an arbitrary waveform generator, a DMM, a DC programmable power supply, and digital I/O lines into a single device.
Build custom applications to programmatically control VirtualBench, help prevent human errors in repetitive measurements, and reduce test time.
Use Python to script a variety of measurements from VirtualBench to validate and test electronic devices.
This webcast explores AC, DC, and digital signals from a Raspberry Pi using the VirtualBench unified software interface.
The University of Virginia uses VirtualBench and Multisim to enhance concept retention in its redesigned circuits and electronics courses.
Try the VirtualBench application for Windows or iPad in demo mode with simulated signals.
