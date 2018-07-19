What Is Multisim for Designers?

Multisim combines SPICE simulation and circuit design into an environment optimized to simplify common design tasks, which helps you improve performance, minimize errors, and shorten time to prototype. With a library of 55,000 manufacturer-verified components and seamless integration with the Ultiboard1 PCB layout tools, you can confidently iterate through design decisions and annotate changes between layout and circuit schematic. Use Multisim with Ultiboard to rapidly prototype, build interfacing circuitry, and troubleshoot electronic systems. Multisim users with an active Standard Service Program (SSP) membership are eligible to upgrade.
Multisim provides 20 advanced analyses, so you can more easily identify limits and design inefficiencies early to reduce costly PCB prototype iterations.
When integrated with Ultiboard, Multisim allows you to seamlessly move from design to layout and accelerates your PCB prototype development.
Software Benefits
Standard Service Program
Every purchase includes a renewable, one-year membership to the SSP for software. SSP membership includes the following features:
A single-seat license of Multisim can be associated with an individual or to a specific computer ID.
The Volume License Program is designed for teams that need five or more licenses to reduce the total cost of ownership by providing streamlined asset management to your organization.
Multisim Live delivers SPICE simulation to you anywhere, anytime. Learn electronics with an interactive, online, touch-optimized environment that works on any device. With a database of over 30,000 community circuits, you can immediately turn inspiration into simulation. Try it now for free!
1 Ultiboard is printed circuit board design and layout software that integrates seamlessly with Multisim to accelerate PCB prototype development. You must purchase Ultiboard separately.