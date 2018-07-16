What Is CompactDAQ?

CompactDAQ Systems
CompactDAQ systems provide a customizable solution for engineers to perform electrical and physical measurements either at their benchtop or in a distributed architecture.
In a CompactDAQ system, a chassis is connected to your PC through USB or Ethernet, and then populated with one or more conditioned I/O modules that provide direct sensor connectivity. You can synchronize the CompactDAQ Chassis to create a distributed system. CompactDAQ Controller variants are available that run a Windows or real-time OS for stand-alone operation.
CompactDAQ COMPONENTS
Explore the NI products you can use to create a new system or use our online advisor to configure a custom CompactDAQ system.
Controls the timing, synchronization, and data transfer between C Series I/O modules and an external host.
Integrates a multicore processor with modular I/O, standard peripheral connectivity, and display capabilities.
Connect to many sensors and buses and support measurements such as temperature, voltage, resistance, audio frequency, and more.
Meets engineers’ needs from interactive exploration to custom engineering design with a portfolio of highly interoperable software products.
Whether you want to interactively capture and explore your data, need an application-based workflow for configuring validation tests, or want to program a fully automated measurement system, CompactDAQ integrates seamlessly with the software that is right for you. CompactDAQ works with DAQExpress™, FlexLogger™, and LabVIEW, so you can meet your development requirements and spend your time where it matters most.
The superior analog design quality of NI measurement products and proprietary technology, such as the STC3 timing chip, delivers the accuracy you need to trust your data. CompactDAQ provides a modular, signal-conditioned architecture that gives you direct sensor connectivity, no matter your application requirements. Some CompactDAQ Chassis also support Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), an update to the Ethernet standard that provides synchronization and data transfer between multiple chassis, so there’s no need for separate timing and triggering wires.
NI-DAQmx driver software goes far beyond a basic DAQ driver to deliver increased productivity and performance in DAQ and control application development. NI-DAQmx allows you to specify every aspect of your DAQ system (including NI signal conditioning devices), from device configuration and timing setup to low-level OS and device control, all with one straightforward API. The NI-DAQmx driver is compatible with all NI DAQ hardware, so the same code can reference different devices with no code changes. NI-DAQmx works with LabVIEW, DAQExpress, LabWindows™/CVI, C/C++, Visual Basic, Visual Basic .NET, and C#.
Ensure you have specified and installed your system to meet your application’s precise requirements with NI's detailed and complete product documentation. Then minimize troubleshooting time with help from a vibrant and growing community on the NI forums, direct communication with local NI engineers, and online and instructor-led training. Finally, keep measurements accurate with NIST-traceable calibration and factory calibration services.
Create a high-performance, portable exhaust test system for large vocational vehicles using CompactDAQ.
Learn how to get started using CompactDAQ and LabVIEW in these videos.
Temperature, vibration, strain, load, and sound all have specific sensors with specific needs.
COMPLEMENTARY PRODUCTS FOR CompactDAQ SYSTEMS
This guide explains the component parts as well as practical considerations such as power, mounting, enclosures and grounding for CompactDAQ systems.
Learn how to connect sensors to instrumentation, implement proper signal conditioning, and reduce potential sources of error in your system.
The mark LabWindows is used under a license from Microsoft Corporation. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.