The Future of Wireless Communication

The next-generation communications network is about more than fast data rates and greater capacity. It's about the seamless, real-time interaction between humans and billions of intelligent devices. 5G wireless technology promises a rich, reliable, and hyperconnected world. But from new bands to wider bandwidth and new beamforming technology, 5G New Radio (NR) presents significant design, prototype, and test challenges. Gain a comprehensive look at the technology researchers use to accelerate prototyping and design with examples from around the world.