Home Shop Wireless Design and Test Spectrum and Signal Analyzers What is a PXI Vector Signal Analyzer?

What Is a PXI Vector Signal Analyzer?

You can perform spectrum measurements, demodulation, and signal analysis with a PXI vector signal analyzer (VSA), which can measure the magnitude and phase of an input signal at a certain frequency within a specified bandwidth.

Excellent RF Measurement Performance

A combination of low phase noise and noise floor, excellent dynamic range, and high second- and third-order intercepts makes an NI VSA well suited for a broad range of applications including adjacent channel leakage ratio (ACLR) measurements and spurs and harmonics measurements.

Wide Instantaneous Bandwidth

With up to 765 MHz of instantaneous RF bandwidth, an NI VSA offers the ability to measure extremely wide bandwidths in a single acquisition. This is useful for many applications including testing wireless standards, such as LTE-A Pro, and digital predistoriton and radar pulse measurements.

Multi-Instrument Synchronization

PXI’s inherent timing and synchronization capabilities can help you achieve subnanosecond synchronization of an NI VSA with other test instruments for applications such as phase-coherent radar measurements, envelope tracking, and direction finding.

User-Customizable FPGA

You can customize the onboard FPGA to design application-tailored enhancements called FPGA extensions. Using the LabVIEW FPGA Module, you can develop these FPGA extensions to perform measurement acceleration, closed-loop tests, and complex algorithm engineering.

Automated Measurements With NI-RFmx

NI-RFmx provides a highly optimized and intuitive API that offers both ease of use and advanced measurement configuration. With NI-RFmx, an NI VSA can perform tasks such as measurements on digital and analog modulated signals and RF spectral measurements including channel power, adjacent channel power, and harmonics.

Featured Content

Acquired Data Solutions, Inc. built a compact spectrum monitoring system for multiple satellite transponders using VSAs and high-speed recording disks.

You can develop a high-precision amplitude/phase noise measurement system based on two VSAs and LabVIEW. 

These techniques can help you improve your instrument’s ability to measure intermodulation distortion, third-order intercept, and ACPR.

 Application Resource Kit

Noise Figure Measurement With the NI PXI VSA

Learn about the fundamentals of noise and noise figure measurements, including the Y-factor technique and methods to calculate measurement uncertainty with an NI VSA and LabVIEW.

Related Products

Hardware Services

Service Program Options

Every PXI purchase includes the following services:

  • One-year warranty for basic repair coverage
  • Calibration in adherence to NI specifications prior to shipment
  • Basic assembly and functional test
  • 30 day technical support trial*

 

NI offers additional hardware services as part of expanded service programs that can improve uptime and lower maintenance costs.

 

*You can extend access to technical support by purchasing a Standard Service Program for software.

PRODUCT SUPPORT RESOURCES

Find complete product documentation to learn how to get started and use the product.

Locate supported instrument drivers and downloads for the product.

Explore a wide range of support content, including examples and troubleshooting information.