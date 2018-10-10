Synchronize with Instruments

Perform hardware handshaking to synchronize a PXI Switch with another PXI instrument (e.g. DMM or RF Analyzer), removing the software overhead and bus latency and providing the fastest test times and highest measurement throughput.
Physically combine multiple PXI Switches to create a single, larger switch by either joining the rows/columns of PXI matrices (matrix expansion) or by joining the COMs of PXI multiplexers (multiplexer expansion).
Monitor the relay health of PXI Switches using the Switch Health Center. PXI Switches include advanced features to determine when a relay will reach the end of its lifetime, enabling you to perform predictive maintenance and reduce system downtime.
Accelerate development time and simplify maintenance of large or complex automated test systems with Switch Executive, which features graphical and automatic switch route configuration options, intuitive channel aliases, and route groups.
Learn how hardware scanning, predictive maintenance, product certifications, and superior software support can all help simplify your test development process.
Learn how to physically combine multiple PXI Switches to create a single, larger switch by joining the rows or columns of PXI matrices.
Learn best practices for integrating switching and multiplexing into your test system, including common switch topologies, common relay types, and tips and tricks.
Platform Resource Kit
PXI 101
Learn the basics of the PXI platform for automated test and measurement with the PXI 101 Platform Resource Kit, which includes architectural notes, relevant case studies, and performance metrics.
Hardware Services
Service Program Options
Every PXI purchase includes the following services:
NI offers additional hardware services as part of expanded service programs that can improve uptime and lower maintenance costs.