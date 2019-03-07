Applications for NI Ethernet RIO

Ethernet RIO delivers numerous benefits to many different applications. These benefits include distributed control and monitoring, single-point measurements, flexibility, and more. Read on for details about these benefits.

Distributed Control and Monitoring

You can use NI Ethernet RIO to perform control or monitoring tasks up to 100 meters away from the host using a point-to-point Ethernet connection. Alternatively, you can connect the NI Ethernet RIO directly to an enterprise network, and the I/O can be accessed from anywhere on that network from any Windows or NI LabVIEW Real-Time host. Optional hosts include NI CompactRIO; embedded PXI controllers; and industrial, rack-mount, or desktop PCs.

Single-Point Measurements

Using Ethernet RIO, you can instantly read and write scaled, calibrated I/O data without any FPGA programming or compiling. This is perfect for measurements such as position, temperature, and flow.

Flexibility

NI Ethernet RIO offers a simplified software experience directly out of the box. The LabVIEW Real-Time Module is not required for access to the NI C Series I/O from a Windows-based system. If you want to access the C Series I/O using NI Scan Mode, then the LabVIEW FPGA Module is not required. Because of its flexibility, Ethernet RIO allows you to seamlessly distribute industrial, signal-conditioned I/O to numerous locations remote of your central host controller.