Prevent Equipment Failures in the Field

Condition Monitoring for Rail and Heavy Equipment
Remote job sites, harsh environments, and small reliability teams challenge equipment uptime. Online condition monitoring technologies help maintenance engineers find, diagnose, and prioritize problems from an entire fleet.
Heavy equipment is even more difficult to maintain when it’s halfway around the globe, moving, or both. Downtime means delays and possibly fines. It takes planning and logistics to get the right crew on-sight with the right measurement or repair equipment. From wheel bearings on rail cars to gearboxes on open-pit mining machinery, preventive maintenance software helps you avoid logistical stress and profit loss by putting the right data in the hands of the expert, all while preparing your business for the future of analytics, machine learning, and predictive maintenance. Are you ready for the new way forward?
London Underground used CompactRIO measurement systems and LabVIEW to improve the reliability of its rail network, saving 39,000 customer hours per year.
CADETECH developed a highly specialized continuous monitoring system to enable a predictive maintenance strategy for critical electromechanical mining shovels.
Catching failures before they happen in the bevel planetary gearbox of a KWK-1500s bucket-wheel excavator power transmission system prevents costly downtime.
The Alliance Partner Network includes more than 950 companies that specialize in complete solutions. From products and systems to integration, consulting, and training services, NI Alliance Partners are uniquely equipped and skilled to help solve some of the toughest engineering challenges.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.