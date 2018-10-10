InstrumentStudio™ Interactive Software

PXI Oscilloscopes are shipped with an interactive soft front panel called InstrumentStudio for ready-to-run configuration and measurements. You can also monitor and debug the instrument in parallel with running code.
PXI Oscilloscopes use the inherent timing and synchronization capabilities of the PXI platform to serve applications requiring high channel density. Using hardware-timed triggers over the PXI backplane, they can also handshake with other types of instruments in the chassis.
NI’s oscilloscopes include an interactive soft front panel for full out-of-the-box functionality and a best-in-class API for automated measurements with full control over numerous measurement types, trigger modes, vertical and horizontal settings, and more.
PXI Oscilloscopes feature deep onboard memory, capable of storing multiple acquisitions from single channels or parallel acquisitions from multiple channels on the same device, and also benefit from the high-speed streaming capabilities of the PXI platform.
New test applications require more intelligent oscilloscopes to detect complex signal conditions and process data to reduce test times.
Explore single-ended and differential voltage probe options as well as current probes in order to take your best oscilloscope measurement.
Learn how the flexibility of modular oscilloscopes and evolving nature of the PXI platform can set you up for long-term success with your test system.
Learn the basics of the PXI platform for automated test and measurement with the PXI 101 Platform Resource Kit, which includes architectural notes, relevant case studies, and performance metrics.
Every PXI purchase includes the following services:
NI offers additional hardware services as part of expanded service programs that can improve uptime and lower maintenance costs.
Explore a wide range of support content, including examples and troubleshooting information.