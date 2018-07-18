Connect, Deploy, and Manage Distributed Test and Measurement Systems

SystemLink software delivers measurable improvements in operational efficiency and productivity by providing you with a centralized web-based management interface for connected devices, software, and data. Although aligned with NI products such as LabVIEW, TestStand, and hardware systems, SystemLink also offers an open architecture for incorporating a wide range of third-party software and hardware technologies.
Systems Management
Optimize the efficiency of system configuration tasks, such as software deployment, device management, and diagnostics.
Improve system uptime and performance with centralized monitoring services, configurable alarms, and an email notification workflow.
Data Management Services
Reduce the time spent searching and standardizing measurement data by using DataFinder Server to automate data standardization and enable data searching regardless of file format and location.
Efficiently process your data and derive value from it by using Analysis Server to automate data analysis and report generation.
Data Visualization Services
Accelerate the development of real-time monitoring applications and remote operator interfaces with high-performance data services and configuration-based graphical design tools.
Take your data visualizations to the cloud with an NI-hosted service that lets you publish data to graphical dashboards and WebVIs in a secure, high-performance architecture.
Automated Test Insights
Increase test efficiency and minimize test downtime with software that monitors and reports the status, results, and operational parameters of automated tests.
Software Benefits
Standard Service Program
Every purchase includes a renewable, one-year membership to the Standard Service Program (SSP) for software. SSP membership includes the following:
SystemLink provides a powerful and open software architecture for NI partners to develop specialized products and solutions with distributed systems management capabilities.