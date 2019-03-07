Mining and Managing Data using DIAdem

Mine and manage data with DIAdem, which utilizes a self-configuring data management system that provides advanced search and sophisticated data mining functionality right out of the box.
DIAdem's NAVIGATOR panel is used to gain an overview of external data, to browse data inside of files, to search for data, and to load and save data. With the DIAdem NAVIGATOR panel you can quickly search for exactly the data you're looking for no matter the size or volume. Watch this short video for a quick overview of the DIAdem NAVIGATOR panel.
Figure 1: DIAdem NAVIGATOR
Each version of DIAdem software installs with DataFinder technology in the form of My DataFinder, which constantly monitors and systematically accesses files in your defined search areas. Using DataPlugins to access different file formats, each data file's metadata is automatically indexed, making it searchable in DIAdem. Configured to update periodically so new data files are searchable, My DataFinder immediately recognizes changes to already indexed data. The My DataFinder has two search interfaces - simple and advanced. Using the simple search, you enter search strings as you do for Internet search tools such as Google or Yahoo. Using the advanced search, you parameterize searches based on the data files' descriptive attributes. Both searches return a list of files, groups, or channels that match your query. You can refine your searches or load the data and start analyzing and reporting it in DIAdem. Read this white paper to learn more about DataFinder technology.
DataPlugins extend the data file access capabilities of LabVIEW, DIAdem and NI DataFinder. DataPlugins are VBScripts that allow us to read in custom file formats. Search for over 200 already existing DataPlugins to download and use, or read about how you can create your own DataPlugins at ni.com/dataplugins. Use this interactive flow chart to see even more resources for using DataPlugins with DIAdem.