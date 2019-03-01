Power Electronics for E-Mobility

A confluence of emissions regulations, core technology advances, and competitive pressures is causing automakers to aggressively invest in new EV powertrain technologies and power electronics or "e-mobility" solutions. Different architectures are vying for prominence in various segments of the market. Hybrids, PHEVs, battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles are all under intense development. The race to deliver increasingly complex power electronics technologies to market is challenging test teams with an explosion of test cases and no historical precedent to help them address new and different types of characterization and durability test. NI offers a flexible, platform-based test approach that engineers can use across the design V to accelerate test development, expand test coverage, and efficiently manage data and systems. NI gives test teams the tools they need to turn their organization's powertrain test capabilities into a competitive advantage.