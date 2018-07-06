Home Shop Engineering Education Engineering Lab Stations What Is an NI ELVIS Electronics Board?

The NI ELVIS Electronics Board extends the capabilities of the NI Educational Laboratory Virtual Instrumentation Suite (NI ELVIS) Engineering Lab Workstation for teaching electronics topics in analog, digital, and power electronics.

Teach Power Electronics

The TI Power Electronics application Board for NI ELVIS III provides a hands-on platform for teaching power electronics and power management. Teaching resource topics include MOSFET switching, buck converters, error amplification, inverters, AC-DC converters, and transformers.

Teach Digital Electronics

The Digilent Digital Electronics Board for NI ELVIS III provides hands-on, interactive experiments in digital logic. Students can use Multisim and online teaching resources to program the FPGA graphically to learn the fundamentals of digital electronics.

Teach Energy Systems

The Quanser Energy Systems Board for NI ELVIS III provides experiments for system-level concepts of power electronics and energy conversion. Teaching resource topics include converting DC power from wind, solar, and hydroelectric plants into three-phase AC power.

Characterize Circuit Components

The Integrator Electronics Engineering Board for NI ELVIS II/II+ provides experiments in basic electronics design and analysis. Teaching resource topics include Ohms law, component analysis, and series and parallel circuit component configurations

Teach Operational Amplifiers

The Integrator Operational Amplifiers Board for NI ELVIS II/II+ provides hands-on experiments in OpAmp circuit design and analysis. Teaching resource topics include various amplifier configurations, voltage to current conversion, and signal generation.

Characterize Power Components

The Integrator Power Electronics Fundamentals Board for NI ELVIS II/II+ provides hands-on experiments in the analysis and control of basic power electronics circuits. Teaching resource topics include principles of voltage and current regulators, converters, and AC voltage generators.  

