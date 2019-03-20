Avoid Test System Downtime With CableSense™ Technology

CableSense technology on real-time oscilloscopes is capable of measuring cable impedance and cable length, similar to a traditional TDR; however, there are some important differences. The CableSense feature is an add-on option for in situ measurement verification using a real-time oscilloscope within your test system, while a traditional TDR is an external, high-performance instrument with no built-in comparison logic.

Traditional TDRs have fast-edge pulse generators with tens of picosecond rise times and sampling bandwidths in the tens of gigahertz. In contrast, the CableSense pulse can be hundreds of picoseconds to several nanoseconds, and the sampling bandwidths range from 100 MHz to 1.5 GHz. CableSense sampling is conducted by the oscilloscope channel’s analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and input stage; thus, if a 100 MHz scope is used, the pulse sampling is limited to 100 MHz. Conversely, if a 1.5 GHz oscilloscope is used, the CableSense pulse is sampled at 1.5 GHz bandwidth.

Supported Hardware and CableSense Specifications

Each oscilloscope model that supports CableSense technology is available with or without the technology enabled through separate part numbers. The voltage generated by the CableSense pulse generator is typically between 0.4 V and 0.5 V, depending on the oscilloscope model. For example, the PXIe-5162 pulse is nominally 0.5 V, and the PXIe-5113 is nominally 0.4 V. These voltages were measured at the BNC connector into a high-impedance load such as a digital multimeter.

Table 1. Hardware Models That Support CableSense Technology With Their Nominal Specifications

Oscilloscope Model Oscilloscope 50 Ω Path Bandwidth CableSense Pulse Voltage CableSense Pulse Rise Time PXIe-5162 1.5 GHz 0.5 V 650 ps PXIe-5160 500 MHz 0.5 V 950 ps PXIe-5113 500 MHz 0.4 V 1.3 ns PXIe-5111 350 MHz 0.4 V 1.6 ns PXIe-5110 100 MHz 0.4 V 4 ns

Spatial Resolution

The pulse and the acquisition engine combined produce a maximum rising edge rate that can be sampled, and this rising edge determines the spatial resolution of the system. Higher bandwidth oscilloscope models enable shorter rise times and ultimately shorter spatial resolutions. Spatial resolution for a traditional TDR is specified as the distance between impedance features that can be uniquely identified; therefore, lower spatial resolution equates with more sensitivity to changes in a physical test setup. It is defined as:

where

T r = rise time

l = spatial resolution

c = speed of light

ε r = dielectric constant

Or, to simplify further, it is half the rise time (T r ) multiplied by the standard velocity of propagation:

where V p is the velocity of propagation:

Figure 9 shows an example where the spatial resolution could be important when different impedances are short and adjacent.

Figure 9. Transmission Line With Two Short Impedance Changes

The plots in Figure 10 show the varying measured rise times for a PXIe-5162, PXIe-5113, and PXIe-5110; in this case, the measurements were slightly better than their respective nominal specifications. Based on this rise time, the spatial resolution ranges from 2.2 in. to 14.2 in., depending on the model’s bandwidth, for a standard RG223 cable with a relative dielectric constant of 2.25.

Figure 10. Rise Time and Spatial Resolution Estimates for the PXIe-5162, PXIe-5113, and PXIe-5110

Spatial Resolution Example 1: Cable Length Verification

Using the same three oscilloscope models, a series of cable lengths was measured to demonstrate the different spatial resolution of the various models. The plots in Figure 11 reinforce the expectation that faster sample rates and bandwidths provide better spatial resolution. The PXIe-5162 has the fastest rise time of the three, which results in the best waveforms for measuring small cable lengths. This can be seen in Table 2 by the measured cable lengths’ proximity to actual values.

Table 2. Relative Effect of Spatial Resolution on Cable Length Measurement Accuracy

Oscilloscope Model BNC to SMA + 3.12 in. Cable (in.)

BNC to SMA + 6.56 in. Cable (in.) BNC to SMA + 18 in. Cable (in.) BNC to SMA + 36 in. Cable (in.) Measured % Error Measured % Error Measured % Error Measured % Error PXIe-5162 3.09 1% 6.47 1.4% 17.9 0.5% 35.9 0.3% PXIe-5113 2.77 11% 6.23 5% 17.6 2% 35.2 2% PXIe-5110 0.73 77% 2.22 66% 13.1 27% 31.1 14%

Figure 11. Varying spatial resolution affects each oscilloscope model’s ability to detect smaller cable length changes. The PXIe-5162 (first plot) has the highest bandwidth and lowest spatial resolution of the three models, so it distinguishes the short cable length differences the most clearly.

When monitoring a station’s connectivity, you should check for cable differences, which can be detected at distances smaller than the spatial resolution might suggest. In Figure 12, each plot shows an 18 in. cable length measurement contrasted with a 19.5 in. cable measurement for the PXIe-5162, PXIe-5113, and PXIe-5110 oscilloscope models. All three models can detect the change in the cable length; however, as the plot shows, the PXIe-5110 oscilloscope’s slower rise time could lead to errors in reliably detecting a 1.5 in. change in length.

Figure 12. Relative Effect of Spatial Resolution on a 1.5 in. Cable Length Change Verification for 1.5 GHz (Left), 500 MHz (Middle), and 100 MHz (Right) Oscilloscope Models

Spatial Resolution Example 2: Cable Impedance Verification

Impedance verification also relies on cable length, and spatial resolution still applies. To measure the impedances of two short cable segments, the cable segment lengths should be at least as large as the lengths defined by the spatial resolution equation. This can be seen in Figure 13, where two discontinuities are placed close together. When the discontinuities are roughly the same length as that defined by the spatial resolution equation, you can determine that two different discontinuities are present even though the measurement has not settled. The measurement doesn’t settle at 45 Ω and 55 Ω until the cable segment lengths approximately equal the rise-time length.

Figure 13. Measuring Impedance Discontinuities of Various Lengths With a PXIe-5162 or 650 ps Rise Time

Rise Time Versus Cable Length

The dependence on rise time for cable length and impedance measurements has been demonstrated above. However, as cable lengths increase, rise times slow down. For frequencies below 1 GHz, this is primarily due to loss caused by the skin effect of the cable.

The time it takes for a step response to transition from 0 V to the final value divided by 2, T o , is defined as:

where A is the loss in dB/100 ft and L is the cable lengthi.

For an RG58 cable, A = 17.8 dBm/100 ft, and for an RG223 cable, A = 16.7 dB/100 ft. The rise time of a cable is then calculated as RT = 28.83 * T o . The calculated rise times for various cable types and lengths are provided in Table 4.

Table 3. Coaxial Cable Rise Time vs. Length

Cable Length RG223 Rise Time RG58 Rise Time 1 m 0.04 ns 0.04 ns 5 m 0.99 ns 1.12 ns 10 m 3.95 ns 4.48 ns 25 m 24.67 ns 28.02 ns

The rise time of the system then depends on both the rise time of the cable and the rise time of the CableSense pulse and channel.

For the PXIe-5162, the nominal CableSense pulse rise time from Table 1 is 650 ps, and from Table 3 the rise time of a 5 m RG223 cable is approximately 990 ps. Therefore, the combined rise time to use in the spatial resolution equation at the end of a 5 m cable would be approximately 1.18 ns. Ultimately, this shows that the greatest spatial resolution is achieved closest to the scope input.

Measurements With Attenuators

In many applications, attenuators are included in line with the cabling, as shown in the example in Figure 14.

Figure 14. Cabling Configuration With Inline Attenuator

In practice, reflected signals after an attenuator are reduced as they propagate back toward the oscilloscope channel, which makes impedance discontinuities less pronounced. Though this typically has a positive effect on measurement quality, it reduces the ability of the CableSense feature to detect cable variations. Figure 15 shows this result, comparing no attenuation with both a 1 dB and 10 dB inline attenuator.

Figure 15. Effect of Various Attenuators on Returned Results

In addition, the impedance the oscilloscope detects varies depending on the attenuation level you use. For example, using the resistor values shown in Figure 16, a 1 dB attenuator has an open-cable impedance of approximately 436 Ω while a 10 dB attenuator has an open-cable impedance of approximately 61 Ω.

Figure 16. 1 dB and 10 dB 50 Ω Pi Attenuators

The impedances the CableSense pulse detects are shown in Figure 17 for the cable setup in Figure 14. The plot on the left shows that the 1 dB inline attenuator setup settles at the end of the cable to 436 Ω, while the 10 dB inline attenuator setup settles at 61 Ω. The plot on the right shows the same data zoomed in. You can use both cable setups to determine cable length; however, the higher the attenuation level, the more difficulty you may have programmatically calculating distance while ensuring that other impedance discontinuities do not lead to misidentifying the end of the cable.

Figure 17. End-of-Cable Detection for Cables With 1 dB and 10 dB Inline Attenuators