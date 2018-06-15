Teach Students How to Innovate

Engineering students must see the concepts they are taught in the context of real systems to fully understand them. They must explore fundamental topics used in engineering systems, while working in teams, and apply them in practical designs quickly and effectively. With NI ELVIS, unite software, hardware, instrumentation, and control in a collaborative environment to prepare the next generation of engineers.
Students can confidently measure faster and experiment more thoroughly using NI ELVIS, which combines the most important industrial-grade instruments into one intuitive solution. In this quick and practical video series, learn how the NI ELVIS instruments compliment your curriculum.
NI ELVIS integrates data acquisition and control into every design challenge with 16 analog inputs, four analog outputs, and 40 digital I/O lines, all powered by a fully programmable Xilinx Zynq FPGA. With the flexibility to program how signals are sent, received, and processed, you have an ever-expanding set of experimental possibilities for authentic learning experiences.
See how student satisfaction improved from 67 to 98 percent at the University of Manchester thanks to NI ELVIS.
NI ELVIS meets your teaching approach with the right software optimized to design, program, and troubleshoot.
Lab classes require more than just hardware and software. You also need the right course material and lab manuals that fit your curriculum. NI works with experts from education and industry to develop ready-to-run course materials that you can leverage as either complete works, individual classes, or a base for your own materials.
