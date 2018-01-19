Build Custom Embedded Systems Faster

You can develop and deploy your embedded system faster using the SOM. Save time, effort, and risk with a SOM based on the powerful Zynq SoC in a small form factor, complete with a ready-to-run Linux-based real-time OS, validated drivers, and productive development and deployment software.
You can use the LabVIEW FPGA Module to program the FPGA of any CompactRIO Controller. The module provides a graphical alternative to HDL that simplifies I/O interfacing and data communication and eliminates the need to define complex timing constraints and place and route settings.
You can build applications on NI Linux Real-Time, which combines openness with determinism. With this flexibility, you can program the SOM in various languages or extend its capabilities with third-party packages. Also achieve tighter timing for control loops or operations with a validated deterministic OS.
With the SOM, you can focus on your differentiating IP by outsourcing low-level engineering tasks associated with complex board design. Several business considerations such as cost, time to market, and opportunity cost factor into the decision to use a rugged, customizable commercial off-the-shelf solution.
Airbus standardized on the SOM and LabVIEW to reduce development time by 10X. See how they created a smarter factory, enabling collaboration between operators and machines.
Embedded Specialty Partners provide solutions and consulting for embedded projects. Services range from software consulting to carrier board design to turnkey solutions.
You can try the CompactRIO platform with this evaluation kit, which uses the same reconfigurable I/O (RIO) architecture across packaged controllers, single-board controllers, and SOMs.
Introduction to the LabVIEW FPGA Module
Discover the benefits of FPGA-based hardware and how LabVIEW is uniquely suited for FPGA programming due to the dataflow paradigm and inherent parallelism.
