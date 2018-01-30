NI Expertise Overview

Automated Aerospace and Defense Test
Engineers must create aerospace and defense test systems that can scale to avoid obsolescence events and support technology updates. This approach ensures test systems that last for decades.
Obsolescence management, evolving RF requirements, and design for test (DFT) challenges every test organization in the aerospace and defense industry. Organizations are transitioning from rack-and-stack box instruments and closed-architecture automated test equipment (ATE) systems to smarter test systems built on a modular platform that scales to meet current and future needs. NI’s approach to automated test has created more innovative test systems. With a customizable platform, you can use the latest commercial technology or your own domain knowledge.
To test smart devices, organizations are transitioning away from rack-and-stack box instruments to a platform-based approach.
From the initial rollout of 5G technologies to the accelerating race to vehicle autonomy, organizations need smarter test strategies to stay ahead of the competition.
Lockheed Martin Simulation, Training, and Support (LM STS) builds a standard test system with the NI platform for avionics suppliers and achieves significant cost savings.
